An accident in the Kyiv region: four people were injured in an accident
Kyiv • UNN
An accident occurred in the village of Mala Tarasivka in the Kyiv region, injuring four people. The 21-year-old driver of a Skoda lost control on a wet road and crashed into a tree, all passengers were hospitalized.
In the village of Mala Tarasivka, Kyiv region, four people were injured in an accident. This was reported by the Police in the Kyiv region, according to UNN.
Details
As the police have preliminarily established, the 21-year-old driver of a Skoda lost control on a wet road and drove to the side of the road, where he collided with a tree. The driver and three passengers, aged 17, 18 and 19, were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.
The police of Kyiv region once again appeal to drivers to strictly follow the traffic rules and speed limits, especially at night.