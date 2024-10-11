Almost 2 thousand Russians have received Polish visas without any legal grounds since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 10330 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 87598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158693 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133380 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140478 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178028 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111935 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169435 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Almost 2 thousand Russians have received Polish visas without any legal grounds since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Almost 2 thousand Russians have received Polish visas without any legal grounds since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12893 views

More than 1800 Russians have entered Poland on visas issued without legal grounds since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The head of NIK, Marian Banas, revealed a corrupt mechanism for issuing visas at the Polish Foreign Ministry.

More than 1800 Russians entered Poland on visas issued “without any legal grounds” in the 22 months since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK) Marian Banas, Politico reports, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, the agency published its conclusions on the activities of the Polish Foreign Ministry in the period from 2018 to 2024 during the rule of the previous far-right nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, noting a number of violations.

At least from November 2022 to May 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a non-transparent and corrupt mechanism to influence certain Polish consuls to speed up the processing of visa applications. This included issuing visas without the applicants' personal appearance

- said Marian Banas, Head of NIK.

He also questioned the previous Warsaw government's “Poland. Business Harbor,” which encouraged professionals and companies to move to Poland but was canceled by the new pro-Western government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier this year. Banas claims that the visas issued under the program had “no legal basis.

It was the easiest, fastest and cheapest way to enter the territory of Poland and the EU, which was used by more than 1800 citizens of the Russian Federation between March 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023

- says the NIK report.

Polish leader Tusk called the report's findings “devastating.” “After the attack on Ukraine, nearly 2,000 Russians received Polish visas, often in violation of the law and in defiance of sanctions,” the prime minister said.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also expressed regret over the results: “We confirm that the Polish consuls were subjected to scandalous, unlawful pressure,” he said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

