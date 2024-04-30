Almost 120 thousand Ukrainians have joined the “Army of Restoration”

As of April 29, more than 118,000 unemployed people have been engaged in community service as part of the Army of Recovery project . This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Employment Service .

Details

It is noted that as of April 29, 2024, starting from October 1, 2022, the State Employment Service issued 118,152 referrals for community service, most of them in Kharkiv region (21,983 referrals).

Other regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved are Donetsk (14,158 referrals), Kyiv (13,537), Poltava (12,878), and Chernihiv (12,854). In total, 19 regions have joined the project.

At the same time, UAH 838 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Army of Recovery project.

Addendum

The agency explains that types of community service depend on the needs of a particular region.

The regional authorities determine what work is needed in the region and inform the Employment Center, which offers unemployed people registered with the center to work on such projects. These people sign fixed-term employment contracts for the period of work.

At the same time, payment is made in accordance with the time worked in the amount of at least UAH 10,050 in case of full-time work. From January 1, 2024, the payment increased to UAH 10,650, from April 1, 2024 - to UAH 12 thousand.

Recall

Since April 1 , the minimum wage in Ukraine has increased to UAH 8,000, which has led to an increase in compensation payments to employers for hiring registered unemployed.