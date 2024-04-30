Almost 120 thousand Ukrainians have joined the “Army of Restoration”

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87979 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151622 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155564 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251539 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165661 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70417 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38300 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64338 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224977 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87979 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70417 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114047 views
Almost 120 thousand Ukrainians have joined the “Army of Restoration”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72760 views

As of April 29, 2024, the State Employment Service has issued 118,152 referrals to the unemployed for community service under the Army of Recovery project, with Kharkiv region making the most referrals - 21,983.

As of April 29, more than 118,000 unemployed people have been engaged in community service as part of the Army of Recovery project . This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Employment Service .

Details

It is noted that as of April 29, 2024, starting from October 1, 2022, the State Employment Service issued 118,152 referrals for community service, most of them in Kharkiv region (21,983 referrals).

Image

Other regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved are Donetsk (14,158 referrals), Kyiv (13,537), Poltava (12,878), and Chernihiv (12,854). In total, 19 regions have joined the project.

At the same time, UAH 838 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Army of Recovery project.

Top 5 best-paid professions: where they earn the most and the least08.03.24, 11:58 • 24246 views

Addendum

The agency explains that types of community service depend on the needs of a particular region.

The regional authorities determine what work is needed in the region and inform the Employment Center, which offers unemployed people registered with the center to work on such projects. These people sign fixed-term employment contracts for the period of work.

At the same time, payment is made in accordance with the time worked in the amount of at least UAH 10,050 in case of full-time work. From January 1, 2024, the payment increased to UAH 10,650, from April 1, 2024 - to UAH 12 thousand. 

Recall

Since April 1 , the minimum wage in Ukraine has increased to UAH 8,000, which has led to an increase in compensation payments to employers for hiring registered unemployed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy

