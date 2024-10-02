Air defense system to engage enemy reconnaissance drone in Rivne region - Ukrainian Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned that air defense against an enemy reconnaissance drone is possible in Rivne region, UNN reports.

Details

"Rivne region - air defense operation with a reconnaissance UAV is possible!" the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

In Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, there is an air alert.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about possible air defense operations against reconnaissance UAVs in Zhytomyr region.

