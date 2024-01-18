Air Defense Forces neutralize three enemy UAVs in Khmelnytskyi region at night
Kyiv • UNN
Last night, air defense forces neutralized 3 Shahed UAVs in Khmelnytsky region. This was reported by the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Air Defense Command, Serhiy Tyurin, according to UNN.
Last night, during an air raid, 3 Shahed UAVs were neutralized in the area of Ukrainian air defense forces. No civilians were injured, no damage was done to infrastructure
Addendum
Russian troops launched a drone attack in southern Ukraine at night, shooting down 8 Shahed attack drones in Mykolaiv region and another in Kherson region. There were hits in Kherson and the region.