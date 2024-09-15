Aggressor shells Kharkiv region, causing large-scale fires

Terrorists shelled Kuryliv community in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of shelling by enemy troops of settlements in the Kurylivka community of Kupyansk district, two outbuildings and a car caught fire in the village of Novooosynove. The total area of the fire was 200 m². In the village of Podoly, three buildings, a summer kitchen and 5 hectares of dead wood caught fire.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the volunteer fire brigade of Kivsharivka joined the firefighting efforts. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

