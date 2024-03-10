A man was shot with a traumatic weapon in Kryvyi Rih: he is in hospital, police are investigating

In Kryvyi Rih, police are identifying the persons who shot a man. This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that a man was injured as a result of shooting with a traumatic weapon in the Pokrovsky district of Kryvyi Rih. He was hospitalized.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The police are now establishing all the circumstances of the crime. Measures are being taken to identify and detain the persons involved in the hooliganism.

