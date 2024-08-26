A man suffers from enemy attack in Kirovohrad region - RMA

A man was injured in Kirovohrad region as a result of a morning enemy attack. He was hospitalized and is now under the supervision of doctors, said the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Details

"One victim of the morning enemy attack was hospitalized in Holovanivka Central District Hospital. The man was promptly provided with medical care. He is under the supervision of doctors," Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

