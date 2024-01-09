A gas explosion occurs in a hotel in Texas, injuring 11 people
Kyiv • UNN
A gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injured 11 people and severely damaged the building; details of the victims' condition are unknown.
At least 11 people were injured in a gas explosion in a hotel in the US city of Fort Worth, Texas. This was reported on Monday by the local division of the CBS TV channel, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the explosion occurred in the Sandman Hotel. Footage from the scene shows that the first two floors of the building were seriously damaged.
There is currently no information on the condition of the victims.
The Fire Department, along with emergency services, is at the scene of a major incident in downtown Fort Worth. Please avoid the area
Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores wrote on Facebookthat there was a gas leak and explosion.