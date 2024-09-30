ukenru
A cannabis plantation worth almost UAH 300 million was discovered on the lands of the state forest fund in Odesa region

A cannabis plantation worth almost UAH 300 million was discovered on the lands of the state forest fund in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12609 views

Law enforcement officers found a large field of hemp near the border with Moldova. The 7-hectare plot belongs to a state forestry enterprise, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Odesa law enforcement officers, as part of the fight against the illegal cultivation of plants containing psychotropic or narcotic substances, found 332 thousand hemp bushes worth almost 300 million hryvnias in a village in Rozdilnyansky district, a few kilometers from the state border with Moldova. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the framework of countering the illegal cultivation of plants containing psychotropic or narcotic substances, operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Odesa region and investigators of the Police Department No. 3 of the Odesa District Police Department No. 1 found a plot with hundreds of thousands of cannabis bushes. Almost 7 hectares of land were located on the territory of one of the villages of Rozdilnyansky district, a few kilometers from the state border with Moldova

 ,” the police said.

It is noted that the said land plot is in permanent use of one of the state forestry enterprises and belongs to the lands of the forest fund of Ukraine.

Police found 332,000 cannabis bushes and a tractor with a trailer belonging to the forestry department on the land plot where the plants were being grown. The total value of hundreds of thousands of cannabis bushes at black market prices is about UAH 300 million. The found drug-containing plants were destroyed

 ,” the police added.

Evidence is currently being collected to bring to justice all those involved in the organization of illegal cannabis cultivation.

The criminal proceedings under the procedural supervision of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa are being investigated under Article 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

A large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine to shut down the distribution channels for weapons and drugs. 116 people have been served with a notice of suspicion, and a large number of weapons, ammunition and drugs have been seized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
odesaOdesa

