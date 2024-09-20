A 4-year-old boy fell out of a high-rise window in Odesa

In Odesa, a 4-year-old boy fell out of the window of the 5th floor of a multi-storey building. The child suffered numerous injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

"Yesterday, on September 19, in the afternoon, doctors reported to the police that a child had fallen from the 5th floor of a multi-storey building on Kosmonavtiv Street. It has been preliminarily established that the day before the incident, a 28-year-old woman with her young son and a friend came to visit an acquaintance, where his friends also came. Late in the evening, the company consumed alcoholic beverages, after which the mother did not return home with the child, but stayed overnight at the friend's apartment with everyone else. The next day, when the woman was with her friends in one of the rooms, her child was in the kitchen with the 25-year-old guest. According to the man, at the request of the 4-year-old, he sat him on the windowsill, but he was distracted, and the boy rested his hands on the mosquito net and fell out of the window. The child suffered numerous injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition," the police said.

According to the juvenile prevention officers, the mother is raising her son alone, as the couple divorced.

An investigation was launched under two articles:

Art. 128 (negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm);

Art. 166 (malicious failure of parents to fulfill their childcare responsibilities, which caused grave consequences).

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, a 10-year-old girl fell from the third floor of an unfinished building where she was walking without adult supervision. The child was hospitalized in a Kharkiv hospital with serious injuries.