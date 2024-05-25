6 people evacuated from Vovchansk in one day, but about 50 more remain in the city - RMA

Yesterday, 6 people were evacuated from Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with varying degrees of injuries. About 50 people may still be in the city. In total, about 100 people were evacuated from the dangerous areas of Kharkiv region, including Vovchansk, yesterday, and more than 11,000 people have been evacuated in total. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

"Yesterday 6 people were taken out of Vovchansk. All of them had varying degrees of injuries, because the occupier is actually using our civilians as human shields. Therefore, evacuation is complicated from Vovchansk, but it continues. According to our information, there are still about 50 people in that city," said Syniehubov.

He added that evacuations continue in the Lipetsk and Bohodukhiv directions, but they are not as active as they were in the first hours of Russian aggression.

"Yesterday we evacuated about 100 people from these areas, including Vovchansk. In total, we have already evacuated more than 11,000 people from these dangerous areas," added Syniehubov.

Since the beginning of the forced evacuation of children in Kharkiv region, about 70 families have been taken out of the danger zone and will stay in Kharkiv.