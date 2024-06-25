5 pro-Russian agitators exposed: one of them was in contact with Russian general

The SBU neutralized a new network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. One of the attackers has already received a real prison sentence. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor's accomplices praised the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, justified their war crimes and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine.

In Odesa region: according to the SBU, a supporter of racism who was in constant contact with Colonel General Igor Ilyash, deputy director of the Russian Guard, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

The investigation found that the convict had been friends with him since they were young, when they lived together in Odesa.

During telephone conversations with Ilyash, he called for the seizure of the city and the entire territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the defendant "leaked" to the Russian general relevant information about the consequences of enemy strikes on the regional center.

In Kyiv: a hostile agitator was exposed who was spreading pro-Kremlin narratives under the guise of a journalist and human rights activist. He called for evading mobilization and tried to discredit the Security and Defense Forces.

To do this, he created artificial conflict situations with law enforcement officers and the military on the streets and in public receptions of government agencies.

The offender recorded his provocations on a cell phone camera. He then posted the video on a YouTube channel and his own social media pages with a total audience of over 12 thousand users.

In Cherkasy region: an employee of the local division of Ukrzaliznytsia was caught in subversive activities. The suspect was spreading Kremlin fakes about Russia's war against Ukraine among her colleagues and friends.

Among other things, she glorified the occupiers and spread disinformation about the military of the Defense Forces.According to the investigation, the woman moved to Cherkasy region from the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region in the spring of 2022.

Subsequently, she began to look for ways to travel to the aggressor country, where she had relatives who supported the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In Poltava region: two more enemy agitators were exposed who supported the occupation of Ukraine on their social media pages. In their posts, the defendants also tried to discredit the Defense Forces and glorified the "Russian world.

Investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

