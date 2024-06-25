5 pro-Russian agitators exposed: one of them was in contact with Russian general

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113740 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186024 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141845 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368154 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181560 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149534 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197852 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85444 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94805 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94059 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113587 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2186 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10666 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12377 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16524 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37556 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

5 pro-Russian agitators exposed: one of them was in contact with Russian general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 69791 views

The SBU neutralized a network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine, including an Odesa resident who was in contact with a Russian general, a Kyiv agitator posing as a journalist, a Cherkasy railway employee who spread disinformation, and two Poltava agitators who glorified the "Russian world" on social media.

5 pro-Russian agitators exposed: one of them was in contact with Russian general

The SBU neutralized a new network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. One of the attackers has already received a real prison sentence. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor's accomplices praised the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, justified their war crimes and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine.

In Odesa region: according to the SBU, a supporter of racism who was in constant contact with Colonel General Igor Ilyash, deputy director of the Russian Guard, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

The investigation found that the convict had been friends with him since they were young, when they lived together in Odesa.

During telephone conversations with Ilyash, he called for the seizure of the city and the entire territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the defendant "leaked" to the Russian general relevant information about the consequences of enemy strikes on the regional center.

In Kyiv: a hostile agitator was exposed who was spreading pro-Kremlin narratives under the guise of a journalist and human rights activist. He called for evading mobilization and tried to discredit the Security and Defense Forces.

To do this, he created artificial conflict situations with law enforcement officers and the military on the streets and in public receptions of government agencies.

The offender recorded his provocations on a cell phone camera. He then posted the video on a YouTube channel and his own social media pages with a total audience of over 12 thousand users.

In Cherkasy region: an employee of the local division of Ukrzaliznytsia was caught in subversive activities. The suspect was spreading Kremlin fakes about Russia's war against Ukraine among her colleagues and friends.

Among other things, she glorified the occupiers and spread disinformation about the military of the Defense Forces.According to the investigation, the woman moved to Cherkasy region from the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region in the spring of 2022.

Subsequently, she began to look for ways to travel to the aggressor country, where she had relatives who supported the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In Poltava region: two more enemy agitators were exposed who supported the occupation of Ukraine on their social media pages. In their posts, the defendants also tried to discredit the Defense Forces and glorified the "Russian world.

Investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

The Security Service detained a Russian collaborator in Dnipro, he passed the geolocation of the Armed Forces to the enemy and publicly called for the seizure of power in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31