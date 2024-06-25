” have nothing to live for": Tishchenko asked investigators not to seize money during the search

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was placed under house arrest by the court, asked investigators not to seize money during the search, because he will have nothing to live for. Tishchenko stated this during a court session, reports UNN.

Details

What kind of bribes? You won't even have the opportunity to give Nikolai Tishchenko a penny. That's not why I came here. So I said yesterday: leave me my money, I will have nothing to live for Tishchenko said.

After these words, laughter was heard in the audience, to which Tishchenko reacted no less emotionally: "and this is not funny, I earned them for 30 years, with these hands. And I didn't take anything from anyone, and I'm proud of it, and my father and my family are proud of it.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was charged by the state Bureau of Investigation with illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days with wearing an electronic bracelet.