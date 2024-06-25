” have nothing to live for": Tishchenko asked investigators not to seize money during the search

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 84646 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 93905 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185483 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141595 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367982 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181528 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149515 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197842 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 84646 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79097 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 93905 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 93285 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112799 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1896 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10523 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12236 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16401 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37445 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

" have nothing to live for": Tishchenko asked investigators not to seize money during the search

Kyiv • UNN

• 27130 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27130 views

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was sent under house arrest, begged investigators not to seize his money during the search, saying that he would have nothing to live on and that he had honestly earned it in 30 years.

” have nothing to live for": Tishchenko asked investigators not to seize money during the search

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was placed under house arrest by the court, asked investigators not to seize money during the search, because he will have nothing to live for. Tishchenko stated this during a court session, reports UNN.

Details

What kind of bribes? You won't even have the opportunity to give Nikolai Tishchenko a penny. That's not why I came here. So I said yesterday: leave me my money, I will have nothing to live for

Tishchenko said.

After these words, laughter was heard in the audience, to which Tishchenko reacted no less emotionally: "and this is not funny, I earned them for 30 years, with these hands. And I didn't take anything from anyone, and I'm proud of it, and my father and my family are proud of it.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was charged by the state Bureau of Investigation with illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days with wearing an electronic bracelet.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Dnipro
Kyiv
