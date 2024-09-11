ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201441 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155198 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143294 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188424 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has committed at least 137 thousand war crimes, there should be no less sentences - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15806 views

The President of Ukraine said that Russia had committed at least 137,000 war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to ensure accountability for these crimes and stop the degradation of the legal system.

As of today, there are 137 thousand war crimes committed by Russia. This means that there should be no less sentences. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "United for Justice", UNN reports.

137 thousand - this is the number of war crimes committed by Russia at the moment - that is what is known. Crimes against peace and humanity, against our state, against our people. Crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians. 137 thousand. And this means that there should be no fewer sentences. Bucha, Yahidne, Mariupol, Olenivka, dozens of these terrible images, dozens of terrible moments of Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian villages, hundreds and thousands of other places of Russian war crimes

- Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that the world has many conventions, and more than a hundred countries have ratified the Rome Statute, which should work.

"But recently there was an exception in Mongolia for Putin. And this is not just someone's responsibility. It is the responsibility of the whole world to stop the degradation of the legal system, to prevent the destruction of those norms that still remain. The system of law should and must work in such a way that the Rome Statute, and in particular the warrant of the International Criminal Court issued against the main Russian criminal, really limit him and already ensure his isolation," the Head of State said.

“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit11.09.24, 15:06 • 16658 views

Addendum

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said that the countries that are members of the Coordination Group to discuss the model of an international tribunal have energy. The discussion is very active. One of the proposals that is currently on the table is to conclude an agreement with the Council of Europe that is the same in legal content as the one concluded on the register of losses. This will allow not only Council of Europe countries but also others to join the creation of this international mechanism.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies

