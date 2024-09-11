Zelenskyy: Russia has committed at least 137 thousand war crimes, there should be no less sentences - Zelenskyy

As of today, there are 137 thousand war crimes committed by Russia. This means that there should be no less sentences. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "United for Justice", UNN reports.

137 thousand - this is the number of war crimes committed by Russia at the moment - that is what is known. Crimes against peace and humanity, against our state, against our people. Crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians. 137 thousand. And this means that there should be no fewer sentences. Bucha, Yahidne, Mariupol, Olenivka, dozens of these terrible images, dozens of terrible moments of Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian villages, hundreds and thousands of other places of Russian war crimes - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that the world has many conventions, and more than a hundred countries have ratified the Rome Statute, which should work.

"But recently there was an exception in Mongolia for Putin. And this is not just someone's responsibility. It is the responsibility of the whole world to stop the degradation of the legal system, to prevent the destruction of those norms that still remain. The system of law should and must work in such a way that the Rome Statute, and in particular the warrant of the International Criminal Court issued against the main Russian criminal, really limit him and already ensure his isolation," the Head of State said.

“Shouldn't there be responsibility for this?” - Zelensky on Brazil's possible circumvention of the law for Putin's presence at the G20 summit

Addendum

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said that the countries that are members of the Coordination Group to discuss the model of an international tribunal have energy. The discussion is very active. One of the proposals that is currently on the table is to conclude an agreement with the Council of Europe that is the same in legal content as the one concluded on the register of losses. This will allow not only Council of Europe countries but also others to join the creation of this international mechanism.