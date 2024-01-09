Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week - media

Bern, Switzerland, is preparing for President Zelensky's visit. Despite the war, the Ukrainian president plans to visit Switzerland next week. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy may take part in an international forum in Davos. His visit may last at least two days.

Sources also note that Zelenskyy wants to make a personal appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will take place from January 15 to 19.

The Ukrainian president is also planning a visit to Bern before his speech in Davos on Monday, January 15. This is according to several independent sources familiar with the plans.

Several people from the Swiss federal administration say that Zelenskyy's planned visit is likely to remain unconfirmed until the last moment. According to them, the trip will also depend on the military situation. The final decision on whether Zelenskyy will come to Davos and Bern seems to have not yet been made.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian president may meet with the federal president, the foreign minister, and the defense minister.

