Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week - media

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 35392 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 59746 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 43168 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 46625 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114169 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117401 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150171 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172812 views

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 86576 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104247 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 32966 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 77468 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 53830 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 59964 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114194 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257570 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242566 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 35547 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104250 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110509 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110286 views
Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33533 views

President Zelenskyy plans to visit Switzerland, possibly to speak at the Davos Forum and meet with Swiss leaders.

Bern, Switzerland, is preparing for President Zelensky's visit. Despite the war, the Ukrainian president plans to visit Switzerland next week. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy may take part in an international forum in Davos. His visit may last at least two days.

Sources also note that Zelenskyy wants to make a personal appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will take place from January 15 to 19.

The Ukrainian president is also planning a visit to Bern before his speech in Davos on Monday, January 15. This is according to several independent sources familiar with the plans.

Several people from the Swiss federal administration say that Zelenskyy's planned visit is likely to remain unconfirmed until the last moment. According to them, the trip will also depend on the military situation. The final decision on whether Zelenskyy will come to Davos and Bern seems to have not yet been made.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian president may meet with the federal president, the foreign minister, and the defense minister.

Swiss company to supply 60 demining vehicles to Ukraine by mid-202412.12.23, 17:01 • 33013 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

