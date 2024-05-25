Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Kharkiv: more than 200 people could have been in the construction hypermarket

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv and said that more than 200 people could have been in the building, UNN reports.

Russia struck another brutal blow at our Kharkiv - at a construction hypermarket - on Saturday, right in the middle of the day. As of now, we know that more than 200 people could have been inside the hypermarket. All services are already on the scene to help rescue people and extinguish the fire that has completely engulfed the 10,000-square-meter building. The number of dead and injured is known - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would be simply impossible.

"And that is why we are appealing to all leaders, to all states: we need a significant strengthening of air defense and sufficient capabilities to destroy Russian terrorists. This is a task that must be accomplished and can only be done together with the world. Every day we call on the world: give us air defense, save people. Every decision not to support us is a loss of our people," Zelensky summarized.

Recall

A large number of people are missing as a result of a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire of 15,000 square meters broke out at the arrival site