Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Kharkiv: more than 200 people could have been in the construction hypermarket

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58755 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103026 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246761 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61370 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100238 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31034 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41701 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222943 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34664 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41701 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112173 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113121 views
Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Kharkiv: more than 200 people could have been in the construction hypermarket

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24821 views

More than 200 people may have been inside a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv when Russia struck, causing a massive fire and casualties. Zelenskiy called for increased support for air defense to prevent such attacks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv and said that more than 200 people could have been in the building, UNN reports.

Russia struck another brutal blow at our Kharkiv - at a construction hypermarket - on Saturday, right in the middle of the day. As of now, we know that more than 200 people could have been inside the hypermarket. All services are already on the scene to help rescue people and extinguish the fire that has completely engulfed the 10,000-square-meter building. The number of dead and injured is known 

- Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would be simply impossible.

"And that is why we are appealing to all leaders, to all states: we need a significant strengthening of air defense and sufficient capabilities to destroy Russian terrorists. This is a task that must be accomplished and can only be done together with the world. Every day we call on the world: give us air defense, save people. Every decision not to support us is a loss of our people," Zelensky summarized.

Recall

A large number of people are missing as a result of a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire of 15,000 square meters broke out at the arrival site

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising