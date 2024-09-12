Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President: discusses defense support and reconstruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian leader Alar Karis in Kyiv. The heads of state discussed defense support, reconstruction projects, and the path to the European Union, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Karis for participating in the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, which will take place in Kyiv today.

The President of Ukraine also noted the decision of Estonia to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for the defense needs of our country, which is enshrined in the bilateral security agreement.

"We are grateful for your support in all areas and the very important agreement on security cooperation between our countries. We are very pleased to have so many strategic partners," Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, he thanked Estonia for its active participation in the reconstruction of our country, in particular for the projects already implemented in the Zhytomyr region.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration progress. Zelenskyy noted Estonia's significant expert support for Ukraine in the negotiation process.

Estonia provides Ukraine with Mistral air defense systems