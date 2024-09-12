ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President: discusses defense support and reconstruction

Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President: discusses defense support and reconstruction

Kyiv

 • 16567 views

The President of Ukraine met with the leader of Estonia in Kyiv. They discussed defense support, reconstruction projects, and Ukraine's path to the EU. Zelenskyy thanked for allocating 0.25% of Estonia's GDP for Ukraine's defense needs.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian leader Alar Karis in Kyiv. The heads of state discussed defense support, reconstruction projects, and the path to the European Union, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Karis for participating in the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, which will take place in Kyiv today.

The President of Ukraine also noted the decision of Estonia to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for the defense needs of our country, which is enshrined in the bilateral security agreement. 

"We are grateful for your support in all areas and the very important agreement on security cooperation between our countries. We are very pleased to have so many strategic partners," Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, he thanked Estonia for its active participation in the reconstruction of our country, in particular for the projects already implemented in the Zhytomyr region.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration progress. Zelenskyy noted Estonia's significant expert support for Ukraine in the negotiation process.

Estonia provides Ukraine with Mistral air defense systems06.07.24, 16:28 • 79309 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

