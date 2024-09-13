Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Second Peace Summit with the president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Board

On Friday, September 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Wolfgang Ischinger, President of the Board of the Munich Security Conference Foundation. They discussed preparations for the Second Peace Summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky's statement on Telegram.

Details

Implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the Second Peace Summit discussed with Wolfgang Ischinger, President of the Board of the Munich Security Conference Foundation

- the head of state said in a statement.

According to him, the Munich Security Conference should remain a platform for uniting the democratic world around support for Ukraine and the approach of a just and lasting peace.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the second Peace Summit, which should ensure maximum participation of the international community in the implementation of the Peace Formula.