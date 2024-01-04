Yermak had a phone conversation with the British Prime Minister: what they talked about

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser, Timothy Barrow. The official website of the President of Ukraine reported on the course of this conversation, UNN reported.

Details

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the interlocutors discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, which is to take place in Davos in January.

Andriy Yermak personally noted the joint work of the Ukrainian and British teams on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, as provided for in the Vilnius Joint Declaration of the G7 countries.

In addition, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine briefed the British politician in detail on the consequences of the recent massive shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by Russia during the New Year holidays. Andriy Yermak emphasized that dozens of Ukrainians were killed and more than 150 were wounded in these attacks.

The parties agreed on the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, which can be facilitated, in particular, by the United Kingdom.

In conclusion, the Head of the President's Office thanked the government and people of the United Kingdom for all the defense assistance to our country and leadership in supporting Ukraine in the struggle for freedom, democracy and security in Europe.