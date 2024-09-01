Weather in Ukraine on September 1: no precipitation, up to +32°
Kyiv • UNN
On the first day of autumn, dry weather with temperatures up to +32° is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv and the region, there will be partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, northeast wind, temperatures at night will be 14-19°, during the day 27-32°.
No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on the first day of autumn, and the air will warm up to 32° during the day. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
“Partly cloudy. No precipitation. East, northeast wind, 7-12 m/s, during the day in Ukraine, except for the western and northern regions, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature at night will be 14-19°, in the southern and eastern regions 18-23°; during the day 27-32°,” the forecasters said.
On September 1, partly cloudy weather will be observed in Kyiv and Kyiv region, without precipitation. The wind will be northeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures in the region will be 14-19° at night, 27-32° during the day, and 16-18° at night and about 30° during the day in the capital.
