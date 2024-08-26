Water supply situation in Rivne region should stabilize in the near future - RMA

In Rivne region, to restore water supply, the Rivneoblvodokanal system was connected to a 400 kW generator, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, reports UNN.

Rivne region continues to recover from the morning enemy attack on the energy infrastructure. To restore water supply in the regional center, the State Emergency Service connected the Rivneoblvodokanal system to a 400 kW generator. As a result, the water supply situation should stabilize in the near future - Koval wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that Rivne region suffered an enemy missile attack on an energy infrastructure facility. The windows of a residential building were damaged, and the power supply was cut off. The air defense system also shot down air targets.