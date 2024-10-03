Water supply networks will be flushed in Kyiv: some Kyiv residents are advised to refrain from tap water

On the night of October 3 to 4 , Kyiv will carry out scheduled preventive flushing of the networks of 1-5 microdistricts of Obolon district. Residents are advised not to use tap water during the work. This was stated by Kyivvodokanal, UNN reports .

From 23:00 on October 3 to 05:00 on October 4, Kyivvodokanal will carry out scheduled preventive flushing of networks in 1-5 microdistricts in Obolon district - the utility company said.

Streets will be included in the work zone:

- Obolonskyi avenue (from Heroyiv Regiment Azov street to Minska metro station),

- Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue (#2 to #26),

- Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue (from No. 1 to No. 33/35),

- Levko Lukyanenko Street,

- Yordanskaya str,

- Archipenko str,

- Heroes of the Azov Regiment Street,

- Priozerna St.

- Pryrechnaya str.

The company explained that the preventive maintenance would be carried out at night to avoid inconveniencing residents.

During the period of work performance, Kyivvodokanal does not recommend using tap water for cooking and sanitary needs. After completion of the preventive measures, the water should be drained from the tap before use: if the water is visually clear and has no foreign odor, it is completely safe to use it - Kyivvodokanal emphasizes.

