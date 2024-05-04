USAID announces $60 million aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is allocating $60 million to support Ukrainian agriculture, said USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

Details

The aid package is aimed at implementing a new Harvest program to mitigate the impact of Russia's aggression on agricultural production in Ukraine.

The program aims to help Ukrainian farmers increase production efficiency, make it more resilient and competitive during the war, and at the same time lay the groundwork for the long-term sustainable development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. Through Harvest, USAID will help create a regulatory and business environment in Ukraine that unlocks the potential for innovation and helps attract private business resources to help Ukrainian farmers continue to feed their country and many other countries around the world USAID reported.

Coleman noted that the Ukrainian agricultural sector remains one of the main drivers of the Ukrainian economy, accounting for more than 60% of export earnings in 2023.

USAID adds that the Harvest program will be part of the Agricultural Resilience Initiative in Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine).

Since July 2022, the Agency has invested more than $350 million in it, attracting more than $370 million from other donors.

