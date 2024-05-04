ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
USAID announces $60 million aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector

USAID announces $60 million aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40173 views

USAID announces a $60 million aid package to support Ukrainian agriculture through a new Harvest program aimed at improving production efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness during the war, laying the groundwork for the sector's long-term development.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is allocating $60 million to support Ukrainian agriculture, said USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

Details

The aid package is aimed at implementing a new Harvest program to mitigate the impact of Russia's aggression on agricultural production in Ukraine.

The program aims to help Ukrainian farmers increase production efficiency, make it more resilient and competitive during the war, and at the same time lay the groundwork for the long-term sustainable development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. Through Harvest, USAID will help create a regulatory and business environment in Ukraine that unlocks the potential for innovation and helps attract private business resources to help Ukrainian farmers continue to feed their country and many other countries around the world

USAID reported.

Coleman noted that the Ukrainian agricultural sector remains one of the main drivers of the Ukrainian economy, accounting for more than 60% of export earnings in 2023.

USAID adds that the Harvest program will be part of the Agricultural Resilience Initiative in Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine).

Since July 2022, the Agency has invested more than $350 million in it, attracting more than $370 million from other donors.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

