USAID announces $237 million in assistance to support Ukrainians before winter

On Wednesday, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the allocation of 237 million dollars to support Ukrainians as winter approaches, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced $237 million, including more than $223 million from USAID, to support Ukrainians in need. This new funding will help provide life-saving assistance, including medical and market-based assistance, to support conflict-affected Ukrainians as winter approaches," the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance in X reported on Wednesday.

USAID administrator arrives in Kyiv

According to USAID, during his visit to Kyiv, Power will meet with "government officials, educators, youth, anti-corruption activists, and leaders from the energy and IT sectors who are tirelessly fighting for Ukraine's future.

According to the USAID office in Ukraine, today Power handed over the first batch of textbooks, which USAID helped to print, to students at a Kyiv school.

It is stated that USAID assistance has ensured the timely printing of more than 3.2 million textbooks for 1st and 2nd grade students. It is reported that this is the printing of textbooks for 12 thousand schools.