5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
US jails navy sailor for passing military data to China

US jails navy sailor for passing military data to China

 30106 views

A U.S. Navy serviceman was sentenced to 27 months in prison for accepting a bribe of nearly $15,000 from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for photos of U.S. military information.

A US court has jailed US Navy sailor Wenheng Zhao for two years and three months for passing confidential military information to China. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Zhao is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China. He immigrated to the United States in 2009, became a citizen in 2012, and joined the military five years later.

Law enforcement officials accused Zhao of transmitting information about large-scale US Navy exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as transferring electrical schematics and drawings of a radar system located at a US base on the Japanese island of Okinawa.

He used "sophisticated encrypted communication methods" to transmit information, destroyed evidence, and concealed his contacts with the Chinese spy.

Wenheng Zhao, 26, pleaded guilty to passing information to Chinese intelligence for bribes.

In total, between August 2021 and May 2023, he was paid at least 14 bribes totaling at least USD 14,866.

Last October, he pleaded guilty in court. He was facing 20 years in prison.

Recall

On October 23 last year, China's main spy agency reported the detention of a Chinese man who worked for the Ministry of Defense and spied for the United States.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

