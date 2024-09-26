US Department of Defense announces details of $2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition, drones, and equipment to support the defense industry. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the U.S. Department of Defense announced an additional $2.4 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will provide the Ukrainian army with the necessary resources to counter the occupier's aggression.

The announced package includes:

- Ammunition for Ukrainian air defense systems;

- Air-to-ground munitions;

- Unmanned aircraft systems and components for Ukrainian drone production;

- Equipment to combat UAVs;

- Unmanned surface vessels;

- Equipment for secure communication;

- Funds to support Ukrainian ammunition production;

- Equipment for maintenance of machinery.

According to the information, this is the 21st aid package from the Biden administration under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine