US Department of Defense announces details of $2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

US Department of Defense announces details of $2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

US Department of Defense announces details of $2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18562 views

The Biden administration announces a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes ammunition, drones, air defense equipment, and support for the defense industry.

The Biden administration has announced a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition, drones, and equipment to support the defense industry. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the U.S. Department of Defense announced an additional $2.4 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will provide the Ukrainian army with the necessary resources to counter the occupier's aggression.

The announced package includes:

- Ammunition for Ukrainian air defense systems;

- Air-to-ground munitions;

- Unmanned aircraft systems and components for Ukrainian drone production;

- Equipment to combat UAVs;

- Unmanned surface vessels;

- Equipment for secure communication;

- Funds to support Ukrainian ammunition production;

- Equipment for maintenance of machinery.

According to the information, this is the 21st aid package from the Biden administration under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

