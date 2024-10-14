Up to 10 “hits”: Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kherson at night, enemy hit the post office
At night, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the northern part of Kherson, up to 10 "hits" were recorded, a post office was hit, and two cars burned down, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
