UN General Assembly session opened “not with fanfare, but with rocket explosions and screams of wounded Ukrainians” - Kyslytsia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
UN General Assembly session opened “not with fanfare, but with rocket explosions and screams of wounded Ukrainians” - Kyslytsia

UN General Assembly session opened “not with fanfare, but with rocket explosions and screams of wounded Ukrainians” - Kyslytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18836 views

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that the 79th session of the UN General Assembly opened to the sound of missile strikes on Ukraine. He called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia and Iran.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said that the 79th session of the UN General Assembly opened “with the explosions of ballistic missiles and the screams of wounded civilians.” He called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia and Iran over the transfer of ballistic missiles by Teneran. Kyslytsia said this during a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 10, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN. 

Details

Kyslytsia indicated that the Ukrainian delegation has asked the UN Security Council to convene a meeting in connection with the recent surge in Russian missile terror against Ukrainians and Ukraine's critical infrastructure.  He emphasized that the escalation must be addressed before it leads to an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.

It is telling that we are meeting in this room at the same time as we are participating in the opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which is currently underway. This will be the fourth session during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and it opens not with the fanfare that usually accompanies the beginning of a new annual cycle of the UN General Assembly, but with the explosions of ballistic missiles and the screams of wounded civilians in Ukraine

- said Kislitsa.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported at least 184 civilians killed and 856 wounded in Ukraine in August, the second highest number of civilian casualties in a month in 2024, just behind the July figures. According to Kyslytsia, this indicates that Russia intends to maintain “a dangerously high level of threats to civilians, considering them a priority target.

August was second after July with the highest number of casualties in Ukraine in 2024 - UN09.09.24, 08:40 • 22696 views

According to Ukraine's representative, Russia continues to use DPRK ballistic missiles in attacks on Ukraine. 

We are also deeply concerned about reports of Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. Deepening military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses serious security threats not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole of Europe, the Middle East and the world in general. We call on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow to protect international peace and security

- Kislitsa said. 

He also said that the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is investigating at least 28 cases of extrajudicial executions of 73 Ukrainian prisoners of war committed by the Russian military. Since November 2023, the number of Ukrainian servicemen who were captured and then executed by the Russians has increased significantly. Most of these cases were recorded in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Prosecutor General's Office on Iran's possible transfer of missiles to Russia: no confirmation yet11.09.24, 15:54 • 104877 views

“UN member states should remember these false justifications for the murder of Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil every time Russia tries to monopolize and abuse the common victory over Nazism in World War II here on the UN platform, whitewashing its current crimes,” he stressed. 

He also repeated the call for the Security Council to consider the practice of executions, ill-treatment and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation.

In addition, Kyslytsia noted that Ukraine needs the strength and ability to destroy Russian means of “killing and destruction that are far from the Ukrainian cities that are their targets. That is, where they are located, and at a time when they pose a threat only to those who use them, and not to peaceful Ukrainians.” 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising