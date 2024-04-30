Ukrainians still return more from abroad before Easter than leave, but the figures have decreased since the weekend

Over the weekend, a significant increase in the number of people coming from abroad was recorded at the border of Ukraine - 35 thousand more compared to the number of departures, a trend that continued at the beginning of this week, but the numbers were somewhat lower. This was announced on Tuesday during a telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, for example, on weekdays, a total of 80-85 thousand people crossed the border last week in both directions, but there was no preference for exit or entry - 50/50.

We recorded a significant increase in passenger traffic on Saturday and Sunday. (...) On Saturday, passenger traffic increased to 110 thousand people per day, on Sunday - to 105 thousand people per day, there was a significant preference for entry into Ukraine, primarily by Ukrainian citizens - 35 thousand more border crossings were recorded for entry. Over the past day, passenger traffic decreased again and was around 90 thousand people per day. But the advantage of entering Ukraine remains - more than 15 thousand more Ukrainian citizens entered than left - Demchenko said.

Previously

Demchenko pointed outthat the sharp increase in the number of people returning to Ukraine is related to the upcoming Easter holidays.