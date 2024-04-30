Ukrainians still return more from abroad before Easter than leave, but the figures have decreased since the weekend

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103390 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112891 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255915 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166187 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34883 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40623 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47166 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44716 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33189 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255915 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227004 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114878 views
Ukrainians still return more from abroad before Easter than leave, but the figures have decreased since the weekend

Ukrainians still return more from abroad before Easter than leave, but the figures have decreased since the weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19031 views

More than 110,000 people crossed the Ukrainian border on Saturday and 105,000 on Sunday, with a significant preference for entering Ukraine, primarily by Ukrainian citizens.

Over the weekend, a significant increase in the number of people coming from abroad was recorded at the border of Ukraine - 35 thousand more compared to the number of departures, a trend that continued at the beginning of this week, but the numbers were somewhat lower. This was announced on Tuesday during a telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, for example, on weekdays, a total of 80-85 thousand people crossed the border last week in both directions, but there was no preference for exit or entry - 50/50.

We recorded a significant increase in passenger traffic on Saturday and Sunday. (...) On Saturday, passenger traffic increased to 110 thousand people per day, on Sunday - to 105 thousand people per day, there was a significant preference for entry into Ukraine, primarily by Ukrainian citizens - 35 thousand more border crossings were recorded for entry. Over the past day, passenger traffic decreased again and was around 90 thousand people per day. But the advantage of entering Ukraine remains - more than 15 thousand more Ukrainian citizens entered than left

- Demchenko said.

Previously

Demchenko pointed outthat the sharp increase in the number of people returning to Ukraine is related to the upcoming Easter holidays.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

Contact us about advertising