Ukrainians ordered more than 100 thousand duplicate certificates and extracts from the Civil Registry Office through Diia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Ukrainians ordered more than 100 thousand duplicate certificates and extracts from the Civil Registry Office through Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12007 views

Ukrainians have ordered more than 100,000 duplicate certificates and extracts from the Civil Registry Office through the Diia portal. The most popular services are duplicate birth certificates and marriage extracts.

Ukrainians were reminded that lost civil status acts can be duplicated on the Diia portal in a few clicks. The service has already been used more than 100 thousand times. This was reported by the administrators of the Diia portal, UNN reports.

The Diia team is happy that queues, bureaucracy, and unnecessary stress are a thing of the past. Lost a document? Recover it in a few clicks. Convenient, invisible, human

- the statement said.

 It is also reported that Ukrainians most often ordered duplicate birth certificates and duplicate marriage certificates, as well as marriage extracts.

In addition, it is reminded that services are also available for ordering certificates and extracts of name change, divorce, and death. The customer will have the documents in a few days. You can get them at the nearest civil registry office or at a branch or courier of Ukrposhta.  

The services were implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine with the support of the European Union under the EU4DigitalUA project, implemented by the Estonian Academy of Electronic Governance.

Recall

Ukrainians are actively using the service of replacing driver's licenses through Diia. The service is available for a variety of needs, including expiration, loss or damage to the license, change of data, or obtaining a plastic version.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society

