Ukrainians ordered more than 100 thousand duplicate certificates and extracts from the Civil Registry Office through Diia

Ukrainians were reminded that lost civil status acts can be duplicated on the Diia portal in a few clicks. The service has already been used more than 100 thousand times. This was reported by the administrators of the Diia portal, UNN reports.

The Diia team is happy that queues, bureaucracy, and unnecessary stress are a thing of the past. Lost a document? Recover it in a few clicks. Convenient, invisible, human - the statement said.

It is also reported that Ukrainians most often ordered duplicate birth certificates and duplicate marriage certificates, as well as marriage extracts.

In addition, it is reminded that services are also available for ordering certificates and extracts of name change, divorce, and death. The customer will have the documents in a few days. You can get them at the nearest civil registry office or at a branch or courier of Ukrposhta.

The services were implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine with the support of the European Union under the EU4DigitalUA project, implemented by the Estonian Academy of Electronic Governance.

Recall

Ukrainians are actively using the service of replacing driver's licenses through Diia. The service is available for a variety of needs, including expiration, loss or damage to the license, change of data, or obtaining a plastic version.

