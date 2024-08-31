Ukrainian Paralympians win 11 medals on the third day of the 2024 Paralympics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222330 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165779 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160578 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198389 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109837 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106729 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83047 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52447 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222342 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224707 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212323 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83047 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155069 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157914 views
Actual
Ukrainian Paralympians win 11 medals on the third day of the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian Paralympians win 11 medals on the third day of the 2024 Paralympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18622 views

Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals on the third day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, including a historic bronze in table tennis. The medals were won in swimming, athletics and cycling, strengthening Ukraine's position among the leaders of the competition.

Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals on the third competition day of the 2024 Paralympics, demonstrating a high level of skill and setting new achievements, UNN reports

Details

  • Viktor Didukh and Iryna Shynkaryova brought Ukraine its first-ever Paralympic medal in mixed doubles table tennis, winning bronze in the XD17 class.
  • In the shot put competition, Volodymyr Ponomarenko and Roman Danyliuk won silver and bronze in the F12 class, becoming the first Ukrainians to simultaneously reach the podium in this discipline. Ponomarenko set a personal record with a distance of 16.12 meters.
  • Yegor Dementiev won silver on the cycling track, and swimmer Yaroslav Denysenko became a bronze medalist in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class.
  • Anna Stetsenko won silver in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class and bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.
  • Anton Kol added to his medal tally with a bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke in the S1 class, thus winning his second medal at the Paralympics.
  • Andrii Trusov and Yevhenii Bohodaiko won silver and bronze medals in the 200-meter medley in the SM7 class.
  • Marina Piddubna finished the competition day with a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in the S11 class.

Thanks to these achievements, Ukraine continues to gain a strong foothold among the leaders of the 2024 Paralympics, demonstrating the indomitable spirit and high level of training of its athletes.

Ukraine wins its first medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics30.08.24, 14:26 • 78320 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising