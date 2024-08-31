Ukrainian Paralympians win 11 medals on the third day of the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals on the third competition day of the 2024 Paralympics, demonstrating a high level of skill and setting new achievements, UNN reports .

Details

Viktor Didukh and Iryna Shynkaryova brought Ukraine its first-ever Paralympic medal in mixed doubles table tennis, winning bronze in the XD17 class.

In the shot put competition, Volodymyr Ponomarenko and Roman Danyliuk won silver and bronze in the F12 class, becoming the first Ukrainians to simultaneously reach the podium in this discipline. Ponomarenko set a personal record with a distance of 16.12 meters.

Yegor Dementiev won silver on the cycling track, and swimmer Yaroslav Denysenko became a bronze medalist in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class.

Anna Stetsenko won silver in the 100-meter backstroke in the S12 class and bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

Anton Kol added to his medal tally with a bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke in the S1 class, thus winning his second medal at the Paralympics.

Andrii Trusov and Yevhenii Bohodaiko won silver and bronze medals in the 200-meter medley in the SM7 class.

Marina Piddubna finished the competition day with a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in the S11 class.

Thanks to these achievements, Ukraine continues to gain a strong foothold among the leaders of the 2024 Paralympics, demonstrating the indomitable spirit and high level of training of its athletes.

