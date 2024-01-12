ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian intelligence reveals occupants' plans in the war before the elections in Russia

Ukrainian intelligence reveals occupants' plans in the war before the elections in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine expects an active stance and propaganda efforts on the part of Russia ahead of the presidential elections in Russia in March, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

Ukraine's defense forces are preparing for various scenarios at the front before the presidential election in Russia. In particular, the enemy, along with information propaganda, will try to take the most active position until March. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon on Friday, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Asked what the Russians want to achieve by March, Yusov replied: "The enemy will continue separate offensive operations in certain areas of the front. We see ongoing escalation in the east and active action by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Here, the military and political leadership is informed and preparing for different scenarios.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing for various scenarios, including in the Kupiansk sector.

As for the enemy's actions, it will always be of a combined nature. If we are talking, for example, about the constant threat from the air, the same missile and UAV strikes, this is also an element of reaction to the lack of success on the battlefield. Therefore, together with the information component and propaganda, the enemy will try to take the most active position until March

- Yusov said.

Addendum

On December 8, Putin announcedthat he would run for president in 2024. 

For the first time, the presidential election in Russia will be a multi-day event, taking place from March 15 to 17.

Recall

Yusov claimedthat more than 460 thousand Russian troops are not enough for full-scale offensive operations, despite the fact that this grouping is more than twice as large as it has been since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising