Ukrainian intelligence reveals occupants' plans in the war before the elections in Russia

Ukraine's defense forces are preparing for various scenarios at the front before the presidential election in Russia. In particular, the enemy, along with information propaganda, will try to take the most active position until March. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon on Friday, UNN correspondent reports.

Asked what the Russians want to achieve by March, Yusov replied: "The enemy will continue separate offensive operations in certain areas of the front. We see ongoing escalation in the east and active action by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Here, the military and political leadership is informed and preparing for different scenarios.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing for various scenarios, including in the Kupiansk sector.

As for the enemy's actions, it will always be of a combined nature. If we are talking, for example, about the constant threat from the air, the same missile and UAV strikes, this is also an element of reaction to the lack of success on the battlefield. Therefore, together with the information component and propaganda, the enemy will try to take the most active position until March - Yusov said.

On December 8, Putin announcedthat he would run for president in 2024.

For the first time, the presidential election in Russia will be a multi-day event, taking place from March 15 to 17.

Yusov claimedthat more than 460 thousand Russian troops are not enough for full-scale offensive operations, despite the fact that this grouping is more than twice as large as it has been since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.