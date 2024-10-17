Ukrainian company to build a new generation explosives plant in Lithuania
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian company will build a plant to produce a new generation of RDX explosives in Lithuania. Construction is scheduled to begin next year to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Europe.
Ukraine will build a new plant for the production of new generation RDX explosives in Lithuania. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy signed a Memorandum with a Ukrainian company on cooperation in the construction of an RDX explosives plant in Lithuania to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Europe. Construction work is scheduled to begin next year.
We are actively developing defense cooperation with our partner Ukraine. The new explosives plant in Lithuania is a clear signal to the aggressor that we will not retreat. The defense capability of Ukraine and Europe is growing and will continue to grow, both in terms of weapons and ammunition and advanced defense and security technologies,
Lithuania has amended its laws to allow the construction of the plant to begin next year. The publication notes that RDX is an explosive that has an extremely fast detonation time and high explosive force. RDX can be used alone or in combination with other explosive materials and is designed to produce a variety of bombs, mines and other explosives. Explosives made from this material are widely used in the armies of NATO countries.
