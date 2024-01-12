Ukraine's first technological beds for treating patients with burn injuries appeared in Odesa region

ukenru
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 5533 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 10906 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107656 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116016 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147107 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172749 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287170 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178341 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 49457 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 53541 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 63461 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88539 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 52444 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287170 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264151 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88539 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147109 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124189 views
Ukraine's first technological beds for treating patients with burn injuries appeared in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28996 views

The Odesa Burn Unit has received unique PEARLS beds with a pneumatic cushion, which for the first time in Ukraine improve the care and recovery of patients with burn injuries.

Today, on January 12, the charitable foundations UNILEX and Mercy Victor handed over unique equipment to the burn unit of Odesa City Clinical Hospital No. 10, which was introduced in Ukraine for the first time, UNN reports.

Details

The equipment was transferred with the assistance of Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Medical Association, the OMA reports. These are PEARLS beds for the treatment of patients with burn injuries with fluidized air. They will improve the quality of medical care for burn injuries and the comfort of stay, reduce the number of complications, wound infections and pressure ulcers.

"I am grateful to my friends, the UNILEX and Mercy Victor charitable foundations, for providing Odesa City Clinical Hospital No. 10 with unique equipment that is the first of its kind in Ukraine. These are PEARLS fluidized air beds for treating patients with burn injuries. They will improve the quality of medical care for burns: reduce the number of complications, wound infections and pressure ulcers," said Kiper.

The equipment was handed over by Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Many people are now suffering from burns as a result of Russian shelling. These are not only military personnel, but also civilians and children. We do not forget about the factor of ordinary household fires. It is important for us not only to save every life, but also to ensure the most painless and quick recovery of our people and to facilitate the work of doctors. These beds and other equipment are very necessary," said Alexander Kharlov.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Odesa, the number of burn injuries has increased by almost two and a half times over the past two years due to the shelling by Russian terrorists. The Burn Department of Odesa City Clinical Hospital No. 10 has saved and continues to save hundreds of lives of both Odesa residents and patients from the region.

"The importance of strengthening the resources of the hospital's combustiology service is very important and relevant. The entire hospital staff expresses its sincere gratitude to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Medical Association, and philanthropists for facilitating the receipt of the latest modern equipment - beds with fluidized air. They will allow us to avoid complications of burn surfaces and pressure ulcers as much as possible, and the provided resuscitation trolleys and gurneys will allow the institution to organize emergency medical care throughout the entire facility and ensure the quality of medical care of the appropriate level in accordance with existing international medical and technological standards," said Denys Sebov, chief physician of Odesa City Clinical Hospital No. 10.  

Antonina Tumanova

Society

