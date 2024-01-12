Ukraine needs more shells and artillery systems - Budanov

Ukraine needs more shells and artillery systems, including old ones that are no longer in use. The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov told Le Monde, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

"We need more shells and artillery systems. It's not just about modern technology," Budanov said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is interested in all systems, including old ones that are no longer in use.

"The issue of quantity is important," the DIU chief added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to fulfill their promise to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells, emphasizing the need for timely delivery.