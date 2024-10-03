Ukrposhta launches voting for stamp design for Volunteer Day

Ukraine has launched voting for the stamp design for Volunteer Day, December 5. The best sketch will be chosen among 7 finalists by October 8, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Friends, it has historically happened that you choose our best brands. And some of the best people in Ukraine are our volunteers. That's why we decided to ask you what exactly the design of the stamp should be for the Volunteer Day on December 5," Smelyansky wrote.

According to him, there are 7 finalists. "And, frankly, it will not be an easy task to choose the best one. It is clear that the artists have put their hearts and stories into each sketch. So we will choose with our hearts," the official said.

"You can vote until October 8, and on October 9 we will announce the results," said the head of Ukrposhta.

According to Ukrposhta, the voting will take place on Ukrposhta's official Facebook and Instagram pages until 09:00 on October 8.