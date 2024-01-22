UK eases travel warning for some regions in western Ukraine

The UK on Monday partially relaxed rules for travel to western regions of Ukraine, writes UNN citing a message on the country's government website.

Details

An updated warning issued Monday says there is a weakening for those with necessary business in some regions in the west.

"The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the western regions (oblasts) of Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi, and continues to advise against all travel to the rest of Ukraine," the report said.

The British Foreign Office, as written by Reuters, said in a statement that the change reflected Ukraine's resilience in the face of russian attacks, as well as its strong air defense systems that protected it from missile and drone strikes.

Supplement

The UK has advised its citizens to refrain from any travel to Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022.