KAB hits a private house in Kharkiv, no casualties reported

In Kharkiv, the Russian occupiers struck a private residential building with a KAB. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv RMA Chairman Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reported.

"We have preliminary information that a KAB hit a private residential building. No information about the victims has been received yet," said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"The occupants hit a private residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a KAB. At the moment, there are no casualties," confirmed Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv RMA.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have shown universal planning and correction modules that the enemy uses to drop guided aerial bombs on Ukraine.

"This is a cheap, concrete way of using aircraft bombs to avoid entering our territory on the line of contact and dropping aircraft bombs on our troops, civilians, towns and villages. The modules have a fairly simple design and use foreign-made microelectronics. Eight-channel antenna, control system. Servos from a well-known Chinese company. All the chips are laser-cut to make it impossible to identify the manufacturer. The bomb is attached to the module and becomes a planning munition," the experts said.