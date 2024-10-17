Two UAVs were neutralized during an alarm in Khmelnytskyi region: no casualties or damage
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 17, two UAVs were neutralized by electronic warfare in Khmelnytsky region. According to the head of the RMA, there were no casualties or damage, and the public is urged to be careful with suspicious objects.
Two enemy drones were eliminated in Khmelnytsky region as a result of active countermeasures of electronic warfare on the night of October 17, RMA head Serhiy Tyurin said on Thursday, UNN reports .
During the “Air Alert” signal, 2 Russian drones were neutralized as a result of active countermeasures by the electronic warfare units. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage
He also emphasized that if you find suspicious objects that look like drones, you do not need to take any action yourself. It is necessary to immediately inform the police, the State Emergency Service or the military administration about the dangerous find.
