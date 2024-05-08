Two Georgian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83636 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250843 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174242 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226167 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34014 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32257 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66251 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34540 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60405 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250843 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226167 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224722 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83636 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60405 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66251 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113891 views
Two Georgian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28366 views

Two Georgian soldiers from the Black Eagle unit were killed in action near Avdiivka, Ukraine.

Two Georgian citizens who fought in the Defense Forces were killed in the fighting on the front line in Ukraine. This was reported by the Black Eagle unit on social media, UNN reports

Details

As a result of hostilities in the Avdiivka sector, fighters of the Black Eagle unit David Gogadze and Beso Lomidze were killed. The Black Eagle unit expresses its condolences to the bereaved families. The fight continues to the last drop of blood, to the last breath

the statement said.
Image

According to Echo of the Caucasus, many Georgian volunteers have been fighting in Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. According to unconfirmed reports, their number reaches 1500.

Georgian citizens are mostly fighting in the Georgian Legion, Caucasian Legion, Tbilisi, and Black Eagle units. Since the beginning of the war, about 60 Georgian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

Another Georgian soldier killed in Ukraine06.05.24, 16:31 • 15366 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

