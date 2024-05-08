Two Georgian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine

Two Georgian citizens who fought in the Defense Forces were killed in the fighting on the front line in Ukraine. This was reported by the Black Eagle unit on social media, UNN reports .

Details

As a result of hostilities in the Avdiivka sector, fighters of the Black Eagle unit David Gogadze and Beso Lomidze were killed. The Black Eagle unit expresses its condolences to the bereaved families. The fight continues to the last drop of blood, to the last breath the statement said.

According to Echo of the Caucasus, many Georgian volunteers have been fighting in Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. According to unconfirmed reports, their number reaches 1500.

Georgian citizens are mostly fighting in the Georgian Legion, Caucasian Legion, Tbilisi, and Black Eagle units. Since the beginning of the war, about 60 Georgian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

