Thousands of families in Tbilisi are left without gas due to an accident

Thousands of families in Tbilisi's Samgori district were left without gas due to an accident. This is reported by Novosti Georgia with reference to the gas distribution company Tbilisi Energy, UNN reports.

"A gas pipeline belonging to Tbilisi Energy was damaged during repair work on Javakheti Street in Samgiri district. As a result, today, January 8, from 17:00, gas supply to 19 thousand subscribers was cut off," the statement said.

According to the company, gas supply will be restored in the morning of January 9. It will be fully restored by 22:00.

The company calls for caution. Subscribers are asked not to leave the taps of gas installations open.