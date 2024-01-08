Thousands of families in Tbilisi are left without gas due to an accident

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House
March 2, 08:31 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 40286 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43906 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 54259 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75241 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41626 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105023 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285692 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262966 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75241 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107697 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123745 views
Thousands of families in Tbilisi are left without gas due to an accident

Thousands of families in Tbilisi are left without gas due to an accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33851 views

A gas pipeline accident in the Samgiri district of Tbilisi has left 19,000 homes without gas. Full restoration is expected by 22:00 on January 9.

Thousands of families in Tbilisi's Samgori district were left without gas due to an accident. This is reported  by Novosti Georgia with reference to the gas distribution company Tbilisi Energy, UNN reports.

"A gas pipeline belonging to Tbilisi Energy was damaged during repair work on Javakheti Street in Samgiri district. As a result, today, January 8, from 17:00, gas supply to 19 thousand subscribers was cut off," the statement said.

According to the company, gas supply will be restored in the morning of January 9. It will be fully restored by 22:00.

The company calls for caution. Subscribers are asked not to leave the taps of gas installations open.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

