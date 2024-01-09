The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill that will allow to complete the Holodomor Museum at the expense of Canada

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy supported a bill that would allow the completion of the Holodomor Genocide Museum at the expense of the Government of Canada. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

We are happy that we have resources that we can use to complete this object, which is very important to us both politically and from the scientific and museum point of view, - Rostyslav Karandieiev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, said at the committee meeting.

Details

It is noted that the funding in question is approximately 15 million Canadian dollars.

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 10361 as a basis with a half-yearly deadline for submitting amendments and proposals.

The adoption of amendments to the Law "On Museums and Museum Affairs" will create legislative conditions for monitoring the activities of the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Museum will also have a supervisory and expert board, which will include representatives of professional and academic groups, international organizations of Ukrainians abroad, and descendants of Holodomor victims.

For reference

The Holodomor Victims Memorial was erected in 2008-2010 to perpetuate the memory of millions of people who died from the famine artificially created in 1932-1933 by the leadership of the USSR, which became an instrument of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed Law No. 9437 on the allocation of UAH 573.9 million for the Holodomor Museum, which provided for amendments to the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023. The head of state explained his decision by saying that the efforts of state and local authorities should be directed to solutions that bring Ukraine's victory closer.

