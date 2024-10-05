Russians attacked Sumy region with KABs, drones, artillery and MLRS, launched a missile strike: 21 explosions overnight

Russian troops fired 18 times at the Sumy region at night and in the morning. 21 explosions were recorded in 9 communities, artillery, KABs, FPV drones and MLRS were used, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Okhtyrka community, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Twenty-one explosions were recorded," the statement said.

As indicated, Khotinska, Bilopilska, Richkivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Okhtyrska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, and Sveska communities were shelled:

Sveska community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).

Khotinska community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions), and with KAB (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of KAB (7 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked the community with FPV drones (2 explosions).

Esmanska community: there was a launch of KAB (1 explosion).

Richkivska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (2 explosions).

Okhtyrska community: a rocket attack was carried out from the territory of Russia (1 explosion).

