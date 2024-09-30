ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian army attacked three communities in Chernihiv region: 74 explosions in 24 hours

Russian army attacked three communities in Chernihiv region: 74 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15439 views

The Russian army attacked 11 villages in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. There were 74 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, and drones.

The Russian army attacked 11 villages in 3 communities of Chernihiv region yesterday, 74 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars and drones, were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day on September 29, the Russian army attacked 11 villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska," the statement reads and lists:

  • Novhorod-Siversk: one explosion (arrival, probably from an airplane-type strike UAV) in Vorobiivka village; two explosions (arrival, probably from an FPV drone) in Hremyach village; one explosion (drop, probably from a UAV) in the area of Bohdanove village. 
  • Semenivka community: six explosions (multiple impacts, allegedly from 152-mm cannon artillery) in the area of Semenivka town; three explosions (multiple impacts, allegedly from an FPV drone) in the village of Yanzhulivka; nine explosions (multiple impacts, allegedly from 122-mm cannon artillery and a UAV drop) in the village of Karpovychi; three explosions (arrivals, possibly from an FPV drone) and seven explosions (arrivals, possibly from a 120-mm mortar) on the outskirts of Zarichchya village; two explosions (arrivals, possibly from an FPV drone) on the outskirts of Tymonovychi village; two explosions (arrivals, possibly from an FPV drone) in the area of Halahanivka village. 
  • Snovska community: two explosions (multiple impacts, possibly from a UAV), three explosions (multiple impacts, possibly from an FPV drone) and 28 explosions (multiple impacts, possibly from a 120-mm mortar) in the area of Khrinivka village; five explosions (multiple impacts, possibly from 122-mm artillery) in Mlynok village.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

