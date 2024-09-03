The Rada received resignations from three ministers

The Verkhovna Rada received applications for the resignation of three ministers. These are Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Denis Malyuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine, and Roman Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received resignations from:

• O.M. Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

• Minister of Justice of Ukraine D.L. Malyusyka

• Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine R.O. Strilets.

"An application for dismissal was also received from the Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine V.S. Koval. All applications will be considered at one of the nearest plenary meetings," Stefanchuk wrote.

We will remind

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to raise the issue of the dismissal of several ministers. According to UNN sources, such items are included in the agenda of the parliament meeting.

Let's add

According to the media, the deputy chairman of the OP Rostislav Shurma will leave his post this week. Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin is likely to be appointed in his place, and the reason for his dismissal is disagreements with international partners.