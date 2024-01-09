ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

The number of fires in Ukraine has increased since the beginning of the year due to frosty days and the use of heating devices

The number of fires in Ukraine has increased since the beginning of the year due to frosty days and the use of heating devices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26676 views

Ukraine has seen an 11.5% increase in the number of fires due to the increased use of heaters in cold weather.

Due to frosty days, the number of fires in Ukraine has increased since the beginning of the year. During the day, 153 fires are recorded. This was reported  by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The number of fires has increased since the beginning of the year due to frosty days. People started actively using stove heating, heaters, fireplaces, etc. We record 153 fires per day. If you take 2023, just this day, there were 132 of them. Since the beginning of 2024, we have recorded 934 fires according to operational data. In 2023, at the beginning of the year, 838 fires were recorded, an increase of 11.5%

- Khorunzhyi said.

He noted that the number of people killed in fires has also increased.

"Since the beginning of the year, 56 people have died in fires. In 2023, 41 people died at the beginning of the year," Khorunzhyi said.

Addendum

 In Odesa region, three girls are poisoned by carbon monoxide due to an alleged violation of the rules for installing a generator.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

