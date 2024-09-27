The Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health will present a new law that will extend sick leave - Zholnovych

The Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health are preparing to present a new law that provides for the extension of sick leave payments. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych at the GLOBAL DIGITAL SOCIAL FORUM, according to a UNN correspondent .

Some people do not know that a tool is an element of the social sphere, such as insurance. This is the first of our systems that affects everyone. We have started to transform and change our social insurance. In the near future, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Health will present a new law that will extend the “sick leave - Zholnovych says.

In her opinion, this will allow a person to be confident and calm for a longer period of time, which is necessary for recovery.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is working on a new project to introduce an electronic queue for endoprosthetics.