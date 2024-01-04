ukenru
The Ministry of Culture has registered 31 candidates for membership in the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

The Ministry of Culture has registered 31 candidates for membership in the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30399 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has registered 31 candidates from cultural institutions and public associations to participate in the election of the Supervisory Board. Voting will begin on January 8.

Documents for membership in the renewed Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation were submitted by 20 applicants from cultural institutions and 11 from public associations. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reported.

Details

From October 26 to December 26, 2023 , documents from cultural institutions and public associations were accepted.

Image

In total, the Ministry has registered 31 candidates from 9 regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and the city of Kyiv.

Among those who applied, most of them were men - 21  people, while there were 10 women. In terms of age, the majority of applicants are in the 45-49 year old category. 

Image

Rating online voting for the election of representatives of cultural institutions and public associations to the Supervisory Board of the Foundation starts on January 8. 

The new Supervisory Board is authorized to vote for 103 people from public associations and 102 people from cultural institutions from 23 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Most of the authorized persons are from the city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Their registration lasted from November 30 to December 26, 2023

- summarized in the ICIP

It is stated that the term of office of the board is three years. 

Addendum

The agency reminded that The Supervisory Board of the Foundation is composed of persons competent in the field of culture, who have an impeccable business reputation, high public authority, and are recognized experts in their field of professional activity.

At the same time, members of the Supervisory Board may not be persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. 

"Culture without Barriers": ICIP told about the flagship project for the next year12.12.23, 16:24 • 23678 views

The Board consists of 9 people: two of them are appointed by the President of Ukraine, and two more are appointed by the ICIP. Two people must also be representatives of cultural institutions elected by online rating voting, and the other two people are representatives of public associations, also elected by online voting. The Head of the Foundation, according to his/her position, is a member of the Council. 

Recall

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine , Ukraine experienced a significant boost in its book industry: book circulation increased by 203%, and 270 new publishing entities were added to the State Register in 2023.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Culture

