The General Staff reported total enemy combat losses over the day

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 440 occupants in one day. The total losses of the occupiers' personnel since February 24, 2022 amount to 365 170 people. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It was also destroyed:

tanks - 6031 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11194 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 8666 (+13) units,

MLRS - 953 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 638 (+1) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6822 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1787 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11542 (+19) units,

special equipment - 1328 (+1)