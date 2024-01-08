The General Staff reported total enemy combat losses over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military reported that they had killed 440 enemy soldiers over the day, bringing the total enemy losses since February 24, 2022 to 365,170. They also destroyed nine tanks and other military equipment.
It was also destroyed:
tanks - 6031 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles - 11194 (+14) units,
artillery systems - 8666 (+13) units,
MLRS - 953 (+2) units,
air defense systems - 638 (+1) units,
aircraft - 329 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6822 (+11),
cruise missiles - 1787 (+1),
ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11542 (+19) units,
special equipment - 1328 (+1)